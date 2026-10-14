CBI seeks records from Punjab in CM’s OSD case

A day after the Supreme Court barred coercive action against Rajbir Singh Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the CBI has sought records from the state government relating to all cases of alleged influence-peddling for postings, tenders and favourable policies cited in the 251-page FIR registered against the OSD last week.

Official sources told The Tribune that the CBI, in a letter to the state government, has sought files of all counts of alleged corruption and influence-peddling in various departments, asking that these be provided at the earliest. The state Personnel Department on Tuesday sent the letter to the administrative heads concerned, asking them to submit the records to the CBI office, Chandigarh, in the next two days.

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The cases cited in the FIR, registered under Sections 120-B of IPC, 61(2) of the BNS and Sections 7, 7A, 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, relate to Home Affairs, Revenue, Food and Supplies, Local Government, Animal Husbandry, Cooperation, Housing, Personnel, Power, Jails, Health, General Administration, Rural Development and Panchayats, Science and Technology and Forests Departments.

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It is learnt that the heads of these departments have also been sent separate communication from CBI officials, citing the FIR registered against the OSD and five others, and asking them to submit the records by Wednesday, through an officer who can aid the CBI in its investigation.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly registered a case against Ghuman in connection with allegations of corruption and influence-peddling involving persons linked to the Chief Minister’s Office.

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Last week, the CBI had booked him on charges of corruption, following the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. His arrest in this case was stayed by the Supreme Court on Monday.

The fresh case has been registered by the ED a day after the Supreme Court directed the CBI not to take coercive action in the case registered by it, while refusing to stay the FIR or halt the investigation. The court also directed the Punjab Government to cooperate with the probe.

An official statement by AAP said the hurry in registering the case against Ghuman by the ED was surprising, considering that the Supreme Court had asked the CBI not to take any coercive action till the next date of hearing on January 21, 2027. “What prompted the ED to register an ECIR hurriedly after the Supreme Court order? This is politically motivated and meant to tarnish the image of the state and the Chief Minister,” a functionary in the CMO told The Tribune.