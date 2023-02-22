CBI swoops down on tainted Punjab FCI staff

New Delhi, February 21

The CBI today launched ‘Operation Kanak-2’ and raided 30 locations in Punjab as part of its probe into allegations of corruption against Food Corporation of India (FCI) officials who procured inferior grain to benefit merchants and rice millers, officials said.

The CBI teams started coordinated raids on the premises of grain merchants, rice mill owners and serving and retired officials of the FCI. The operation was spread across Mansa, Hoshiarpur, Mukerian, Ropar, Patiala, Sirhind, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Moga, Ferozepur, Ludhiana, Sangrur and other places, the officials said.

Premises of several influential grain merchants and ‘arhtiyas’ (agents), including Avtar Singh, Deepak Tay, Naresh Kumar Pradhan, Jaswinder Singh Rana, Vijay Kalra, Harbans Singh Roha, Sadhuram Bhat, Satnam Behru and Harwinder Singh Lakhowal, were searched during the operation, the officials said. The name of the operation ‘Kanak’ comes from wheat, which is called ‘kanak’ in Punjabi.

This is the second round of searches in the FIR pertaining to an organised syndicate of officers at the FCI who allegedly charged Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,000 per truck from private millers for clearing inferior grain unloaded at FCI godowns. The bribes were allegedly distributed among officers in a fixed percentage of cuts at each level, the FIR said, mentioning details of such bribe collection in several FCI depots across Punjab. — TNS

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI