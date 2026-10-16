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Home / Punjab / CBI team visits villages hit by illegal mining in Hajipur

CBI team visits villages hit by illegal mining in Hajipur

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Talwara, Updated At : 08:45 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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The CBI was also directed to ensure a detailed drone survey was carried out and 3D satellite imagery was obtained from Google Earth, ISRO or any other credible source so that “the periodic changes that have occurred in the area, can be clearly ascertained”. Representative image: PTI/file
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A CBI team on Thursday visited the Hajipur area of Hoshiarpur district as part of its probe into alleged illegal mining, initiated following directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The team inspected mining-affected villages, including Naushera Simbli, Kulian Lubana and Jionowal, and assessed the excavation allegedly carried out on farmland. Officials from the Revenue, Mining and Police Departments, along with other departments concerned, accompanied the team.

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