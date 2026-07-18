CCTV technician held over alleged hidden hotel bathroom cameras

Police have arrested a CCTV technician from Anandpur Sahib for allegedly installing hidden spy cameras in the bathrooms of a local hotel, raising fears that similar devices may have been secretly fitted at other public and private premises in the area.

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According to police sources, the accused was engaged in installing CCTV surveillance systems at homes, hotels, commercial establishments and showrooms across the Anandpur Sahib region. During the investigation, police alleged that he misused his access to these premises by installing miniature spy cameras in private areas, including bathrooms and changing rooms, without the knowledge or consent of the property owners.

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The case came to light after the owner of a hotel in Anandpur Sahib reportedly discovered a concealed camera inside one of the bathrooms. The hotel owner immediately approached the police and lodged a formal complaint.

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Acting on the complaint, Anandpur Sahib police registered a case and arrested the CCTV technician. The accused was remanded in police custody to facilitate further investigation.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jashandeep Maan confirmed the arrest and said a First Information Report (FIR) had been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He said electronic equipment, storage devices and other material seized from the accused had been sent for forensic examination.

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"The forensic analysis will help determine whether the accused recorded or stored any objectionable footage and whether such material was shared or circulated. We are also investigating the scale of the illegal activities and identifying all the places where the accused had installed CCTV systems," Maan said.

Police officials said investigators were examining the accused's previous assignments and contacting owners of properties where he had carried out CCTV installations. They added that the possibility of hidden cameras having been installed at additional locations had not been ruled out.

The incident has triggered widespread concern among residents, traders and hotel operators in Anandpur Sahib, many of whom are planning to inspect their premises for concealed surveillance devices. Several business owners have expressed concern that changing rooms, washrooms and other private spaces may have been compromised without their knowledge.

Police have appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious electronic devices found in private areas. Officials said further legal action would depend on the findings of the forensic examination and the outcome of the ongoing investigation into the extent of the alleged privacy violations.