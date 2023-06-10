CCTVs installed in 26 polytechnics: Bains

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

To curb the practice of cheating in examinations, State Board of Technical Education and Industrial Training has made it mandatory for private institutes to conduct exams under CCTV surveillance.

The board has already spent around Rs 3 crore for installing CCTVs in 26 government polytechnics and 115 government ITIs, said Technical Education Minister Harjot Bains.

The mapping of as many as 220 private polytechnic and pharmacy institutes has been done for the ease of students so that no one faces difficulty in reaching his/her exam centre.

The minister said that for the first time, a control room has been set up at the board’s office to monitor the cameras installed in all examination centres.

A roster of officials has also been prepared to monitor all these centres from the control room, said the Technical Education Minister.