Mohali: CDIL 1st firm to produce silicon carbide devices

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 28

Punjab has taken a lead in the packaging of discrete semiconductor devices. With the addition of a new surface mount semiconductor packaging line at its Mohali plant, Continental Device India. (CDIL) becomes the first Indian company to start production of silicon carbide (SiC) devices which will be used in electric vehicles (EVs), power management devices and solar-powered panels.

SiC is an emerging technology that improves efficiency and power-handling capabilities, especially in high-power charging applications and battery management systems. The company has already initiated the pilot production in August with 50 million units and delivered its inaugural batch to customers in both domestic and international markets, including the US, China and Australia.

With the impending surge in electric vehicles (EVs), power management devices and solar-powered panels and their increased reliance on wide band gap electronics, CDIL identified and laid focus on Silicon Carbide (SiC) products.

#Mohali