Ajnala CDPO suspended for harassment

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 1

Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said Ajnala Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Jaspreet Singh has been suspended. He was demanding bribe and harassing an anganwadi worker.

The minister said Amandeep Kaur, an anganwadi worker of Karimpura village near Ajnala, had alleged that the CDPO used to demand bribe from her to get her transferred and harassed her unnecessarily and due to this, she had resigned.