‘Celebration point’ for weddings, parties to come up in Amritsar: Bhagwant Mann

SAS Nagar, September 11
To give a fillip to the tourism sector and to have a larger pie of the thriving destination wedding market in the country, CM Bhagwant Mann announced that the government would set up a Celebration point in Amritsar, spreading over 50-100 acre. The proposed facility would have marriage palaces, banquet halls and three or four star hotels. The Chief Minister said this first of its kind Celebration point would be instrumental in boosting tourism.
“We are planning to set up a Celebration point where families can stay and perform weddings. The idea is that besides celebration, families as well as newly-wed couples can visit Golden Temple,” he said, addressing a gathering during the inaugural function of first Tourism Summit and Travel Mart at Amity University here. He said film city would be established for shooting, post-production and release of movies.
