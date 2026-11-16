Census 2027: CM Mann urges Punjabis to complete online self-enumeration by November 30

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday launched the second phase of Census 2027 by completing the self-enumeration of himself and his family, calling upon every Punjabi to actively participate in this crucial national exercise.

Urging residents to complete their online self-enumeration from November 16 to 30, he said accurate data on households, family members, income, education and living conditions would form the foundation of Punjab’s future planning and development policies.

Assuring people that no documents would be required and all information would remain strictly confidential, he appealed to Punjabis to provide correct details and fulfil their responsibility towards shaping the state’s development roadmap.

Sharing a few snippets from this occasion, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated: “Today, we launched the self-enumeration process in Punjab under the second phase of Census 2027. The process will continue from November 16 to November 30, allowing residents to submit their details online from the comfort of their homes. This will be followed by door-to-door enumeration from December 1 to January 4. The data collected will play a crucial role in shaping the state’s future plans and development policies. I appeal to all Punjabis to participate wholeheartedly in this national exercise, provide accurate information and extend their cooperation to the government.”

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Speaking on the occasion, CM Mann also said that after a gap of 16 years, the Census of India is being conducted once again and expressed satisfaction at being part of this massive nationwide exercise. “The Census is being conducted in two phases, with the first phase, involving House Listing and Housing Census, already successfully completed in Punjab. During this phase, information regarding the condition of houses, available amenities and household assets was collected,” he noted.

Appreciating the dedication and hard work of all Census Officers, Enumerators, Supervisors, Master Trainers, Field Trainers and other officers and employees of the state administration, the Chief Minister said that their committed efforts has played a significant role in ensuring the successful completion of the first phase and would be instrumental in making the entire exercise accurate and comprehensive.

The Chief Minister said that the second phase, Population Enumeration, commenced on Monday, during which information relating to the demographic profile, socio-economic status, migration, education and fertility of every citizen would be collected. “The data gathered through this exercise will serve as a vital foundation for guiding Punjab’s planning, development and public welfare policies in the years ahead,” he added.

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The CM stated, “It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that Punjab is among the first states in the country where this exercise is being undertaken.”

Sharing his personal experience, CM Mann said that he had completed the process himself and found it extremely simple and convenient. “I have completed my self-enumeration, and the entire process is extremely simple and convenient. It takes approximately 25 to 30 minutes to complete, and no documents are required to be submitted. People should come forward and complete this important responsibility without any hesitation,” he said.

On the occasion, Director Census Operations Punjab Dr Navjot Khosa briefed the Chief Minister about the Self-Enumeration process for the second phase of Census 2027.