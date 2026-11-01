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Home / Punjab / Census 2027: Training of enumerators, supervisors completed in Sangrur

Census 2027: Training of enumerators, supervisors completed in Sangrur

Sangrur district has a total of 17 census charges, comprising 10 urban and seven rural charges

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Sangrur, Updated At : 03:20 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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The training sessions began on October 5 and concluded on October 31. Tribune photo
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Training sessions for enumerators and supervisors across all census charges in Sangrur district have been successfully completed under the leadership of Principal Census Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Poonamdeep Kaur to ensure the smooth and efficient conduct of the second phase of Census 2027 (Population Enumeration).

The training sessions began on October 5 and concluded on October 31.

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Sangrur district has a total of 17 census charges, comprising 10 urban and seven rural charges.

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During the sessions, enumerators and supervisors received detailed training on the procedures for the second phase of the census, the prescribed guidelines and the timely completion of their assigned tasks.

Under the leadership of the Principal Census Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, the district administration is making the necessary arrangements for the successful conduct of the second phase of Census 2027.

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The completion of these training sessions has further strengthened the district’s preparations for the upcoming enumeration exercise.

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