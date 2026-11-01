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Home / Punjab / Central panel directs 7 Punjab districts to tighten curbs on stubble-burning

Central panel directs 7 Punjab districts to tighten curbs on stubble-burning

The directions are issued during a review meeting held by CAQM Member Secretary Tarun Pithode with district collectors, district magistrates and senior superintendents of police of Faridkot, Feroezpur, Barnala, Bathinda, Patiala, Malerkotla and Sangrur

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New Delhi, Updated At : 06:54 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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The officials were asked to intensify farmer awareness campaigns and ensure the involvement of all concerned in the administration, including police personnel, to prevent paddy stubble-burning. Photo for representation
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The Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday directed authorities in seven districts of Punjab to strengthen monitoring and enforcement to curb rising paddy stubble-burning incidents.

The directions were issued during a review meeting held by CAQM Member Secretary Tarun Pithode with district collectors, district magistrates and senior superintendents of police of Faridkot, Feroezpur, Barnala, Bathinda, Patiala, Malerkotla and Sangrur.

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In a post on X, the CAQM said, "Member Secretary, CAQM Shri Tarun Pithode, today held a review meeting amid the recent spurt in paddy stubble burning incidents in Punjab. The meeting reviewed actions taken by them and preparedness to manage stubble."

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The commission said the officials were also directed to ensure effective deployment of balers and other crop residue management machinery.

The officials were asked to intensify farmer awareness campaigns and ensure the involvement of all concerned in the administration, including police personnel, to prevent paddy stubble-burning.

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