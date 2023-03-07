Central road fund misused in Punjab: CAG

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, March 6

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has flagged the “misuse and uneven distribution” of the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) in Punjab, claiming 60 per cent of the grant was spent in former PWD Minister Vijay Inder Singla’s home district Sangrur.

Ineligible Sangrur road included The Bhalwan-Bhawanigarh-Kakra road in Sangrur district was included under the CRIF despite it being ineligible for the grant

Having a length of 11.66 km, the project was approved in November 2018, had an estimated outlay of Rs 10 crore

About 9.9 km of the stretch costing Rs 8.57 crore fell within municipal limits, rendering it ineligible for CRIF

In its report for the 2020-21 financial year that is to be tabled in the Vidhan Sabha, the CAG said the Punjab Government failed to prepare a proposal covering the “core network” of roads from across the state and instead included 60 per cent of the roads from Sangrur alone. One “ineligible” road too was included, it said. The “core network” comprises selected state highways and major district roads that have the potential to be upgraded as national highways. The Union Government’s CRIF rules mandate prioritising selection of roads from the “core network” for upgrade.

As many as 38 road projects spanning 721 km and entailing a cost of Rs 464 crore were proposed to the Centre for upgrade in 2018-19. Of these, 23 roads (60 per cent) comprising 413 km and costing Rs 194 crore were approved for Sangrur district between September and November 2018. Interestingly, a majority of these roads fell in Singla’s home constituency Sangrur.

The CAG maintained that five other PWD divisions spent Rs 40 crore from state funds on the upgrade of eight roads having a total length of 145 km during 2018-21, which could have been easily covered under the CRIF had a “balanced approach been adopted” for preparing the “core network”. The report also observed that despite the availability of funds and identification of black spots, the government failed to take any initiative towards rectifying these.

It said the Centre did not release a grant of Rs 428 crore as the PWD authorities couldn’t submit utilisation certificates on time. A delay ranging from eight to 54 months was noticed in the completion of projects. The PWD also could not establish quality control mechanism as mandated under the CRIF rules, it said.

