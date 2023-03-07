 Central road fund misused in Punjab: CAG : The Tribune India

Central road fund misused in Punjab: CAG

60% grant spent in former PWD Minister’s home district Sangrur

Central road fund misused in Punjab: CAG


Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, March 6

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has flagged the “misuse and uneven distribution” of the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) in Punjab, claiming 60 per cent of the grant was spent in former PWD Minister Vijay Inder Singla’s home district Sangrur.

Ineligible Sangrur road included

  • The Bhalwan-Bhawanigarh-Kakra road in Sangrur district was included under the CRIF despite it being ineligible for the grant
  • Having a length of 11.66 km, the project was approved in November 2018, had an estimated outlay of Rs 10 crore
  • About 9.9 km of the stretch costing Rs 8.57 crore fell within municipal limits, rendering it ineligible for CRIF

In its report for the 2020-21 financial year that is to be tabled in the Vidhan Sabha, the CAG said the Punjab Government failed to prepare a proposal covering the “core network” of roads from across the state and instead included 60 per cent of the roads from Sangrur alone. One “ineligible” road too was included, it said. The “core network” comprises selected state highways and major district roads that have the potential to be upgraded as national highways. The Union Government’s CRIF rules mandate prioritising selection of roads from the “core network” for upgrade.

As many as 38 road projects spanning 721 km and entailing a cost of Rs 464 crore were proposed to the Centre for upgrade in 2018-19. Of these, 23 roads (60 per cent) comprising 413 km and costing Rs 194 crore were approved for Sangrur district between September and November 2018. Interestingly, a majority of these roads fell in Singla’s home constituency Sangrur.

The CAG maintained that five other PWD divisions spent Rs 40 crore from state funds on the upgrade of eight roads having a total length of 145 km during 2018-21, which could have been easily covered under the CRIF had a “balanced approach been adopted” for preparing the “core network”. The report also observed that despite the availability of funds and identification of black spots, the government failed to take any initiative towards rectifying these.

It said the Centre did not release a grant of Rs 428 crore as the PWD authorities couldn’t submit utilisation certificates on time. A delay ranging from eight to 54 months was noticed in the completion of projects. The PWD also could not establish quality control mechanism as mandated under the CRIF rules, it said.

#Sangrur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Tourists create ruckus at Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh

2
Punjab

Pandemonium in Punjab Assembly as Bhagwant Mann, Partap Bajwa have a heated argument

3
Punjab

Woman takes lift to Moga from Karnal resident, later flees with car leaving owner behind

4
Nation

Another accused in Umesh Pal murder case killed in encounter in UP's Prayagraj

5
Trending

Do you know why there is a X symbol behind the last coach of a train; Find out the answer

6
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan injured on Hyderabad set of 'Project K', returns to Mumbai home

7
Nation Explainer

Is Artificial Intelligence taking layoff decisions, taking over human jobs?

8
Himachal

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla's Rampur

9
Nation

Hot weather conditions: PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review preparedness for this summer

10
Nation

Excise policy case: Manish Sisodia to be lodged in Tihar Jail no. 1; allowed to carry Bhagavad Gita, spectacles, pen and medicines

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Prineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Parineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla’s Rampur
Himachal

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla's Rampur

Beware! ‘Fake accident’ gang active in city
Jalandhar

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in Jalandhar

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended
Haryana

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi
Trending

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their cawing sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song ‘Gasolina’, video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song 'Gasolina', video goes viral

Why young hearts are under attack
Features Variety

Why young hearts are under attack

Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Top News

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit India

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit India

Bid to push more exports to India, take forward Indo-Pacific...

Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt

Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt

The accused allegedly is forcing her to pay up Rs 5 crore to...

Rio, Sangma to take oath as CMs of two NE states on Tuesday

Rio, Sangma to take oath as CMs of two NE states on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Sh...

Watch: Indian-origin woman killed, daughter hurt in small plane crash in US

Watch: Indian-origin woman killed, daughter hurt in small plane crash in US

The crash in a residential area of Lindenhurst that missed h...

More trouble for Imran, court junks his plea on arrest warrant

More trouble for former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, court junks his plea on arrest warrant


Cities

View All

ITBP jawan falls to death during scuffle in hospital in Amritsar

ITBP jawan falls to death during scuffle in hospital in Amritsar

IAF man loses bike, mobile to robbers in Amritsar village

4 held in 3-month-old dacoity case in Amritsar

Goindwal prison viral video: Jail officials to be released on bail

Jandiala Police nab 7 for mobile tower battery theft

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Parking contract fraud rocks Chandigarh MC House meet

Parking contract fraud rocks Chandigarh MC House meet

Members vow to slash sewerage cess to 10% in Chandigarh

16 junctions in Mohali to turn into roundabouts

Sarpanches’ Dharna: Cycle track coming up near Panchkula border bears brunt of protesters

STA driver in Vigilance net with Rs 10,000 bribe in Chandigarh

Sisodia sent to judicial custody till March 20, will be lodged in Tihar

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till March 20, will be lodged in Tihar

Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt

NCR records cleanest winter air since 2018: Report

Ashram flyover extension opens, to cut Delhi-Noida travel time by 25 min

Delhi Metro services to begin at 2.30 pm on Holi

16-year-old flees children’s home; ashram, CWC officials trade barbs

16-year-old flees children's home; ashram, CWC officials trade barbs

Suicide victim's kin say no FIR yet; Police Commissioner seeks report

Missing wheat: Officials yet to file complaint

Receiving less grain, allege depots' body

Ward 78 residents hold sit-in at MC office

ASI’s son, 4 others nabbed for robbing PAU prof of car

ASI’s son, 4 others nabbed for robbing PAU prof of car

Teen shot at near Jandiali village

MC nambardar nabbed for taking Rs 1,000 bribe

Residents protest against ‘non-disbursal’ of wheat

No relief from snatching incidents in city, two more cases reported

Building violations rampant in Patiala

Building violations rampant in Patiala

Patiala MC staff allege misbehaviour by official, skip work, stage protest

Gang of robbers held with arms in Patiala

Experts dwell on investor awareness at Punjabi University, Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, granted patent for nutraceutical products