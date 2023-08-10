Central team, formed to assess damage caused by flash floods, holds meeting with top Punjab officials

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 10

The central team, formed to assess the damage caused by flash floods, on Thursday held a meeting with the top officials of the Punjab government led by Chief Secretary Anurag Verma.

The team led by Ravinesh Kumar was given a briefing of the losses suffered during the flash floods in early July and urged that the compensation given to the flood affected under disaster relief be doubled.

The state government will use the funds of Rs 9,600 crore already with them under Disaster Relief.