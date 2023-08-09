Central team visits flood-affected villages in Patiala, Sangrur districts

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Sanaur/Patiala, August 8

On the first day of its three-day visit in Punjab, a seven-member Central team today visited the flood-affected villages in Patiala and later in Sangrur to assess the damages and losses suffered by farmers and residents.

The team, headed by Ravinesh Kumar, Financial Adviser in the National Disaster Management Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs, visited villages along the Ghaggar, which had caused the maximum damage in the Malwa belt.

Patiala DC Sakshi Sawhney briefed the team about the damages and the challenges being faced by the state government to carry out rehabilitation and rescue works in various parts of the villages.

Ravinesh Kumar said they had minutely noted down the issues affecting the state. “We will add all these points in the report to be submitted to the Home Ministry. The guidelines in such losses are clear and we will add all such losses to our report,” he said.

#Sangrur