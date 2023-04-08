Central teams collect 54 samples in five districts, report next week

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, April 7

The teams of the Central Government that have been rushed to Punjab to assess the crop damage because of rains and high velocity winds have found that the moisture content in wheat is very high, grains are discoloured and have lustre loss.

Relax norms for procurement: state On April 5, the state wrote to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food Supply and Public Distribution, demanding relaxation in specifications of wheat for the ongoing season, without any value cut on MSP

They have demanded that specifications be revised as: Up to 6 per cent damaged grains; 12 per cent slightly damaged grains; 15 per cent broken grains; 100 per cent lustre loss

Eight officers deputed by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution had arrived here last night, after the state government had demanded relaxation in specifications for wheat procurement without any value cut.

These teams visited grain mandis in five districts — Mohali (Dera Bassi, Banur, Lalru), Patiala (Rajpura), Sangrur (Khaneri, Moonak, Sunam), Ludhiana (Khanna, Machhiwara) and Ferozepur (Mamdot).

The teams were accompanied by the Deputy Directors of the Food and Supply Department. Official sources say that the teams collected samples and found that moisture content in wheat arriving in mandis is almost 20 per cent, as against the prescribed limit of 12 per cent. The grains also suffer from lustre loss and in many places were found to be discoloured. A total of 54 samples have been collected by the teams.

These teams are also looking at the grains to ascertain the extent of shrivelling and breakage. The samples will be immediately analysed in FCI regional/district laboratories of the state, and they are expected to submit their reports to the Ministry next week, allowing the Centre to take a decision on relaxation in specifications.

It may be mentioned that standing wheat crop on 13.60 lakh hectares out of total 34.90 lakh hectares across 16 districts in the state has been damaged.

Farmers in different parts of the state claim that the special girdawari being conducted is not being done properly. Kulwinder Singh and Beant Singh, farmers from village Nadampur in Sangrur, alleged that the patwaris and nambardars are repeating the past practice of preparing girdawari reports without visiting the villages and that there is lack of coordination between Agriculture and Revenue Departments over assessment of damage. They said they have even sent a complaint to the CM regarding this.

Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said he had received a few complaints and the government was pulling up the officers concerned. “Shoddy work will not be tolerated. We are committed to finishing the girdawari and giving the compensation to farmers by Baisakhi,” he said.

Patwaris, on the other hand, say that they cannot complete the work as 50 per cent of their posts are lying vacant.