Centre advises ZEE5 not to release ‘Lawrence of Punjab’, cites law and order concerns

Acting on concerns flagged by Punjab Police and in the backdrop of ongoing proceedings before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has advised OTT platform ZEE5 not to release a documentary or web series based on alleged gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, warning that the content could “incite violence” and disturb public order.

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In a communication dated April 24, issued in connection with a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring against the Union of India and other respondents, the Centre cited earlier judicial directions aimed at preventing the glorification of criminals and crime-related content.

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According to the advisory, the ministry noted a “reasonable apprehension” that the release of the proposed series—understood to be Lawrence of Punjab—could be prejudicial to public order and had the potential to incite the commission of cognisable offences.

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The communication was placed before the Bench headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu by Additional Solicitor-General of India Satya Pal Jain, and counsel Dheeraj Jain, during the course of hearing.

The ministry’s communication referred to an earlier advisory issued on October 27, 2025, as well as its letter dated April 23, 2026, and advised ZEE5 to refrain from releasing the content and take appropriate action in the matter. The order was issued with the approval of the competent authority.

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The move comes amid mounting pressure from both political leaders and law enforcement agencies over the proposed release of the series, which is scheduled to premiere on April 27. Punjab Police had earlier urged the Centre to block the series, alleging that it could glorify organised crime and adversely influence young viewers.

The matter is currently under consideration before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, where the petitioner has sought an urgent stay on the release of the series, arguing that it romanticises the life and criminal activities of Lawrence Bishnoi and may negatively impact public sentiment in Punjab.

'Lawrence of Punjab' is based on life of 'gangster' Lawrence Bishnoi

The proposed release and streaming of web series “Lawrence of Punjab", said based on the life of `gangster’ Lawrence Bishnoi and portraying his alleged rise from a student leader to the head of a criminal syndicate, on Wednesday came under judicial scanner with the filing of a public interest petition by Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring seeking the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s intervention for restraining its exhibition.

Describing himself as a public-spirited citizen, the petitioner approached the High Court seeking directions to the Union of India and other respondents to stop/ban its release and public exhibition on social media platforms.

The petitioner submitted that such directions were required to be issued in the larger interest of society, particularly keeping in view the prevailing social and criminal environment in the state of Punjab. The plea added that the web series, as evident from its promotional material and description, was based on the life and activities of “notorious gangster” Lawrence Bishnoi and purported to portray his rise from a student leader to the head of a criminal syndicate.

The petitioner contended that such depiction, centred around the growth, power and influence of a real-life criminal figure, carried a serious risk of creating an aspirational image of criminal conduct, particularly among impressionable youth. The petition was filed on Wednesday through counsel Nikhil Ghai and is expected to come up for consideration before the Bench in due course.