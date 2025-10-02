DT
Home / Punjab / Centre allows Sikh jatha to visit Pakistan for Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak

Centre allows Sikh jatha to visit Pakistan for Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak

The Sikh community now awaits the official letter, which will enable the formal dispatch of passports for visa processing

PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:15 PM Oct 02, 2025 IST
Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib, Pakistan, is the birthplace of Guru Nanak. File photo
The Central Government has allowed the Sikh jatha to visit Pakistan in November to mark the Parkash Purab (birth anniversary) of the first Sikh master, Guru Nanak Dev.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has confirmed the development, though an official approval letter is expected to reach them by tomorrow.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs had written to the Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and other states, informing them that the jatha would not be permitted this year in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack, followed by Operation Sindoor. The decision had drawn strong objections from Sikh organisations.

The SGPC had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 29, urging the government to reconsider and allow the devotees to visit Nankana Sahib and other historic shrines in Pakistan to mark the occasion.

SGPC authorities said nearly 1,900 passports had been received from devotees for visa processing earlier. However, following the initial denial, many pilgrims had withdrawn their documents.

Shiromani Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami, while welcoming the move, said they would reconnect with interested devotees to resubmit passports for visa purposes. “The government’s decision is both timely and commendable,” he added. He also appealed to the BJP‑led Central Government to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor.

Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, acting Jathedar of Akal Takht, also welcomed the decision while stressing that pilgrimages to Pakistan strengthen communal harmony and foster peace in the region. “It is heartening that the Government of India has reviewed its September 12 decision and has now respected the emotions of Sikh institutions and devotees,” he stated.

Congress MLA and former hockey player Pargat Singh, former SGPC secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal, and SAD (Punar Surjeet) leader Bhupinder Singh also hailed the decision.

The Sikh community now awaits the official letter, which will enable the formal dispatch of passports for visa processing.

