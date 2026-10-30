Centre approves security cover for kin of Gulzar Singh and Parvinder Jhota in Punjab

The Ministry of Home Affairs is learnt to have cleared X level of security for the families of Gulzar Singh and Parvinder Singh Jhota.

The security personnel are expected to reach the families by today afternoon.

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While Gulzar Singh was found dead a day after he had flagged drug addiction concerns at a meeting before Punjab minister Harpal Cheema, Jhota, an anti-drug activist, was shot dead in broad daylight in Mansa.

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah has vowed justice to the families.

Recently, the home ministry asked Punjab secretary for details of the circumstances leading to the deaths of Gulzar Singh, Jhota and Bikramjit Singh of Gurdaspur.

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Shah also met these families during his last Punjab visit.