DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Centre approves security cover for kin of Gulzar Singh and Parvinder Jhota in Punjab

Centre approves security cover for kin of Gulzar Singh and Parvinder Jhota in Punjab

While Gulzar Singh was found dead a day after he had flagged drug addiction concerns at a meeting before Punjab minister Harpal Cheema, Jhota, an anti-drug activist, was shot dead in broad daylight in Mansa

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:28 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Gulzar Singh and Parvinder Singh Jhota
Advertisement

The Ministry of Home Affairs is learnt to have cleared X level of security for the families of Gulzar Singh and Parvinder Singh Jhota.

The security personnel are expected to reach the families by today afternoon.

Advertisement

While Gulzar Singh was found dead a day after he had flagged drug addiction concerns at a meeting before Punjab minister Harpal Cheema, Jhota, an anti-drug activist, was shot dead in broad daylight in Mansa.

Advertisement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has vowed justice to the families.

Recently, the home ministry asked Punjab secretary for details of the circumstances leading to the deaths of Gulzar Singh, Jhota and Bikramjit Singh of Gurdaspur.

Advertisement

Shah also met these families during his last Punjab visit.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts