Centre assures uninterrupted coal, power supply to Punjab: CM Mann after meeting Union Minister Khattar

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday said the state would face no shortage of electricity or coal after the Centre assured uninterrupted supplies during his meeting with Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Emphasising that Punjab is supplying 180 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of rice to Central Pool this year, he stressed that reliable electricity is essential for the state to sustain its contribution to the nation’s food reserves. The CM also raised concerns over repeated NGT (National Green Tribunal) notices concerning Shahpur Kandi Dam and said the state government is in touch with Coal India and the Jharkhand Government to ensure uninterrupted coal supplies.

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After the meeting, the Chief Minister said, “Several issues concerning PSPCL (Punjab State Power Corporation Limited), particularly coal supply and electricity, were discussed during the meeting. Our objective is to ensure that Punjab faces no shortage of coal or electricity and that power generation continues without disruption. Punjab supplies 180 lakh metric tonnes of rice to Central Pool, and uninterrupted electricity is essential for producing such a huge quantity of foodgrain.”

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Mann said, “We have also been in touch with Coal India and the Jharkhand Government regarding coal supplies from the Pachhwara coal mines. Our priority is to ensure that coal supplies remain uninterrupted so that Punjab can continue generating electricity without any disruption.”

He further said that the Power Minister had assured adequate and continuous supplies of electricity and coal. He also assured the Centre that Punjab would continue to make a significant contribution towards meeting the country’s foodgrain requirements.

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Inviting Union Minister Khattar to visit the Ranjit Sagar and Shahpur Kandi dam projects in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann said, “Once a dam has been constructed, the state should not have to face repeated notices from environmental authorities or NGT. We receive one notice or another almost every year concerning the ongoing project, which creates unnecessary difficulties.”

He said Punjab contributed around 40 per cent of the country’s hydropower generation, making the smooth functioning and development of its hydropower projects important for both the state and the country.

Mann added that issues concerning centrally sponsored schemes were also discussed during the meeting.

Responding to questions about the Bargari and Behbal Kalan incidents, CM Mann said, “When these incidents took place, previous governments were in power. The Congress government that came afterwards also weakened the cases to such an extent that we now have to rebuild them. In the coming days, we will present challans by bringing in new witnesses and adopting a fresh approach so that these cases can be strengthened.”

On being asked about permission to travel abroad despite receiving invitations for important engagements, the Chief Minister said, “A food festival is being organised in Paris, where Markfed is setting up a stall to represent Punjab. I have also received an invitation from the French Government to attend the event. Additionally, I have been invited to Japan for three days to watch the women’s and men’s hockey semi-finals and the final.”

He said, “It is unfortunate that permission to travel for Punjab’s interests is not being granted, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeps visiting countries whose names we have hardly even heard of. A Chief Minister seeking to represent the state, attract investment and create employment opportunities should be able to undertake such visits in the interest of the people.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated, “I have now approached the court and hope that permission will be granted tomorrow. We want to travel only for Punjab’s sake, to bring investors to the state and encourage them to establish businesses here. This will generate employment opportunities for the people of Punjab, particularly our young men and women.”

Condemning the tragic incident in Mansa, the CM said, “The incident is extremely tragic, and strict action will be taken against everyone responsible. No one involved will be spared. If anyone was involved in planning or conspiring behind the incident, in addition to those directly responsible, that person will also be brought within the ambit of the law and face stringent action.”

He added, “It is unfortunate that opposition parties are playing politics over dead bodies and using this tragedy to serve their vested interests. Our priority is to ensure strict action against everyone responsible and uphold the rule of law.”

Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Ravi Bhagat and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.