Centre clears appointment of 11 Additional Judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court as permanent judges

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 14

The Centre on Wednesday cleared the appointment of 11 Additional Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court as permanent judges.

The judges recommended for permanent appointment are Justice Nidhi Gupta, Justice Sanjay Vashisth, Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya, Justice Namit Kumar, Justice Harkesh Manuja, Justice Aman Chaudhary, Justice Naresh Singh, Justice Harsh Bunger, Justice Jagmohan Bansal, Justice Deepak Manchanda, and Justice Alok Jain.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the names of 11 Additional Judges as permanent judges on September 14, 2023.

#Supreme Court