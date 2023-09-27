Centre clears appointment of 11 Additional Judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court as permanent judges

New Delhi, September 14
The Centre on Wednesday cleared the appointment of 11 Additional Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court as permanent judges.
The judges recommended for permanent appointment are Justice Nidhi Gupta, Justice Sanjay Vashisth, Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya, Justice Namit Kumar, Justice Harkesh Manuja, Justice Aman Chaudhary, Justice Naresh Singh, Justice Harsh Bunger, Justice Jagmohan Bansal, Justice Deepak Manchanda, and Justice Alok Jain.
The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the names of 11 Additional Judges as permanent judges on September 14, 2023.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AFSPA extended in hill areas of Manipur for 6 months from October 1
19 police stations in Imphal valley kept out of purview
Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar
The minister's comments come against the backdrop of the US ...
Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Describing the allegations levelled by Justin Trudeau agains...
Terrorist-gangster nexus: NIA raids 53 locations across 6 states, including Punjab and Haryana; detain several suspects
Pistols, ammunition, digital devices and incriminating mater...
12-year-old girl found bleeding on street in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, medical examination confirms rape
The girl, found on September 25, probably hails from neighbo...