Centre clears prosecution of former Punjab chief secretary Janjua in graft case

The Centre has accorded sanction for the prosecution of retired IAS officer and former chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Information to this effect was furnished before Justice Alka Sarin of the Punjab and Haryana High Court during the hearing of a petition alleging contempt of court.

A 1989-batch officer, he was positioned as director-cum-secretary, Industry and Commerce Department, at the time of controversy. The state government forwarded a proposal for granting prosecution sanction vide letter dated September 5, 2025, in the case registered on November 9, 2009, by Vigilance Bureau, FS-I, Mohali. The sanction was finally accorded in the matter by the competent authority vide order dated February 11.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing, Additional Solicitor-General Satya Pal Jain, appearing for the Union of India, placed before Justice Sarin’s Bench the order issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training.

The order, among other things, referred to the complaint lodged by Tulsi Ram Mishra against Janjua, alleging that he had written a letter to the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation for allotment of vacant land adjoining his plot. But his request was rejected on the grounds of non-availability. He, along with another person, went to Janjua’s house, where he allegedly demanded Rs 6 lakh for the work to be done. The FIR was registered based on his complaint.

Mishra moved the court initially in 2016, challenging the order dated January 8, 2015, whereby Mohali Special Judge discharged him in the criminal case. Taking up the matter, Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal, in his order dated September 15, 2023, asserted that the salaries of government employees had increased handsomely over the years. But corruption continued unabated as there was no limit to human greed.

The observations came as Justice Grewal directed Punjab to forward all documentsabouto consideration for the grant of sanction to prosecute Janjua to the central government.

“Curiously, the criminal proceedings appear to have had no effect on the respondent, who rose to the positions of Financial Commissioner, Revenue, and Chief Secretary of the State, which is the highest post in the State bureaucracy,” Justice Grewal had asserted, while hearing Mishra’s plea.

Refusing to express an opinion on the merits at that point in time, Justice Grewal had observed that the allegations were rather serious as he allegedly demanded Rs 6 lakhs for allotting the vacant plot adjacent to the petitioner’s broiler factory. Vigilance Bureau laid a trap on November 9, 2009, and alleged recovery of Rs 2 lakh was made.

The state government accorded sanction. But it was seemingly conscious that the competent authority was the Central government. It then addressed a communication to the Central government on May 6, 2014, to consider the issue of the grant of sanction, but it was later withdrawn on March 26, 2018. The petition was filed challenging the order, whereby Mohali Special Judge discharged the respondent.

After hearing arguments and going through the documents, Justice Grewal then directed the State Chief Secretary to forward the papers within a month to the Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training. The competent authority in the Central government was directed to consider the issue and take a final decision in accordance with the law within three months, extendable by another month. Mishra then filed the contempt plea during the hearing, during which the order was placed before Justice Sarin’s bench.