 Centre cuts state’s borrowing limit by Rs 18K crore : The Tribune India

Centre cuts state’s borrowing limit by Rs 18K crore

Decision comes after AAP govt switches to old pension scheme, renames Wellness Centres as Aam Aadmi Clinics

Centre cuts state’s borrowing limit by Rs 18K crore

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, June 2

The cash-strapped Punjab Government suffered a big jolt after the Centre slashed the borrowing limit by Rs 18,000 crore.

The move comes days after the Centre had cut the borrowing limits of Kerala (Rs 17,000 crore) and Himachal Pradesh (Rs 5,500 crore).

Punjab’s borrowing limit has been slashed from Rs 39,000 crore to Rs 21,000 crore as a consequence of the state government switching back to the old pension scheme. The Centre had apprehensions that the state would stop contributing Rs 3,000 crore annually to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

The Centre has also stopped the grant of Rs 2,600 crore (Special Assistance Grant for Development of Capital Assets) and Rs 800 crore grant under the National Health Mission.

Though the Centre releases funds under the NHM and the Special Assistance Grant in two installments, Punjab has not received the first payment so far (neighbouring states have already received money under these heads).

Sources in the Finance Department said the cuts had been imposed for “violating norms of capital expenditure”, used to create capital assets like roads and flyovers.

The ‘violations’ also include renaming of Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres as Aam Aadmi Clinics and using photos of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on the buildings (scheme allows only printed graphics).

“In total, the state has received a cut of Rs 21,400 crore. The borrowing limit should not have been slashed as Punjab is following the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act,” said a top functionary of the Finance Department. He said the state government had presented the details to the Finance and the Health Ministry and reduction in borrowing limit would hit hard.

Sources said the state government had assured the Centre that they would contribute its share of Rs 3,000 crore to the PFRDA.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab: 3 IAS, 35 PCS officers transferred

2
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

3
Nation

‘Had informed PM Modi in 2021 about repeated sexual harassment by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan’: says female wrestler in FIR

4
Nation

Rs 280 crore vanished as another Indian startup founder enjoyed lavish lifestyle

5
Nation

Odisha train accident: 70 dead, 350 injured as Coromandel, Bengaluru-Howrah Express trains derail in Balasore district

6
Nation

Woman IAF officer in UP duped of Rs 23 lakh on pretext of marriage

7
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses Haryana IAS officer Vijay Dahiya's anticipatory bail plea

8
Sports

Members of '83 WC winning team issue statement on wrestlers issue; BCCI chief Binny distances himself from it

9
Punjab

Chandigarh court grants bail to Beant Singh assassination convict Gurmeet Singh

10
World

Joe Biden says he got 'sandbagged' after he tripped and fell on stage at Air Force graduation

Don't Miss

View All
2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Top News

70 killed, 350 hurt as 3 trains collide in Odisha’s Balasore

70 killed, 350 hurt as 3 trains collide in Odisha's Balasore

Modi, Murmu express grief; Rs 12 lakh ex gratia

Trafficking trail: 27 agents booked, but only 4 arrested

Trafficking trail: 27 agents booked, but only 4 arrested

Many fled abroad | Cops to issue lookout circular

‘Stripped, starved, thrashed’, 43-year-old recalls tale of woe

'Stripped, starved, thrashed', 43-year-old recalls tale of woe

9 more Punjab women rescued from Oman

Wrestler told PM Modi of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan 2 years ago, says FIR

Wrestler told PM Modi of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan 2 years ago, says FIR

‘Groping, stalking, coercion, intimidation’ — wrestlers narr...

Arrest WFI chief by June 9: Khap ultimatum

Arrest WFI chief by June 9: Khap ultimatum

Mahapanchayat threatens to resume Jantar Mantar stir


Cities

View All

SOP for probe into mishaps involving CTU drivers ready

SOP for probe into mishaps involving CTU drivers ready

HC allows Sisodia to meet ailing wife today

HC allows Sisodia to meet ailing wife today

Man gets 7-year jail, father 3 in riots case

Days after delivery, 12-year-old girl runs away from hospital

Days after delivery, 12-year-old girl runs away from hospital

Wanted for murder, robberies, Gurdaspur resident nabbed

Mobile data to help Anganwari workers track nutritional status of women, kids

Lohian girl slips, dies on trip to Niagara Falls

Map of new wards not out in Phagwara, BJP leaders miffed

~756-cr elevated road project set to miss another deadline

Rs 756-cr elevated road project set to miss another deadline

MC officials indulging in frauds to develop illegal colonies: PAC

Operation Bluestar anniv: Police step up vigil

Release salaries of sanitation workers in a month, officials told

Pay to be disbursed after police verification, check-up: Civic body