 Centre defends MHA's decision to extend BSF's turf in Punjab to 50 km : The Tribune India

Centre defends MHA's decision to extend BSF's turf in Punjab to 50 km

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, December 1

The Centre on Friday sought to defend its decision to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab from 15 to 50 km along the Indo-Pak border even as the state government alleged that it amounted to creating a parallel jurisdiction, taking away police powers of the state.

Police still have power to probe: SC

As Punjab Government counsel says it takes away powers of the state, a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud points out that the power of investigation has not been taken away from the police

“This only means that in some offences like passport etc, the BSF has jurisdiction along with the local police… There is concurrent jurisdiction,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud. Pointing out that the Punjab Government filed the petition in 2021, Mehta said the situation has changed since then.

As Punjab Government counsel Shadan Farasat alleged that the MHA notification took away powers of the state, the Bench said the power of investigation has not been taken away from the Punjab Police.

Noting that Punjab is a border state, the CJI sought to know how the state government was aggrieved now.

“Punjab is a small state. There is a parallel jurisdiction and this takes away powers of the state. Gujarat has marsh lands... Rajasthan has desert… The exercise of power is unreasonable,” Farasat responded.

Clarifying that the notification under challenge did not include all cognisable offences, Mehta said the amendment only increased the distance and the local police were not deprived of the jurisdiction as there was concurrent jurisdiction.

Asking the parties to sit together and draft the issues involved, the Bench listed the matter for further hearing in January 2024.

In a lighter vein, Mehta told Punjab Advocate General Gurminder Singh –- who attended the proceedings virtually -– to meet him in his chamber whenever he was here. “I will be grateful for the hospitality,” Singh responded.

The Punjab Government had in December 2021 moved the Supreme Court against the Centre’s decision to extend the BSF’s jurisdiction in the state from 15 to 50 km along Indo-Pak border, saying it went against federalism and would lead to chaos.

In its original suit filed under Article 131 of the Constitution, the Punjab Government said, “…geographically, the state of Punjab is a small state, but has a very potent history and, therefore, its case and concerns are distinguishable and no reason can justify the extension of jurisdiction (of BSF) to the belt of 50 km.”

Noting that more than 80 per cent areas of the border districts and all major towns and cities, including all the district headquarters of Punjab would be covered under BSF’s jurisdiction, the Punjab Government submitted that the MHA’s decision “is likely to give rise to unrest among the populace, including peasantry which has to cross the bribed wire to cultivate their land along the border.”

Contending that it can lead to chaos and conflict in trial of offences between law enforcement agencies, the Punjab Government had sought a stay of the October 11, 2021 MHA notification.

While the MHA notification extended the BSF’s jurisdiction from 15 to 50 km in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam, it reduced the same from 80 to 50 km in Gujarat. In Rajasthan, the limit remained unchanged at 50 km. The Punjab Government termed the decision a “unilateral declaration” without consulting the state.

