DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Centre denies permission to Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO to visit US

Centre denies permission to Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO to visit US

The AAP leader was scheduled to attend NCSL Legislative Summit, to be held in Boston from August 4 to 6
article_Author
Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:53 PM Jul 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Power and PWD minister Harbhajan Singh ETO. File photo
Advertisement

The Centre has declined to grant political clearance to Punjab Power and Public Works Department Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO for his proposed visit to the United States.

Advertisement

The Aam Aadmi Party leader was scheduled to attend the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) Legislative Summit 2025, to be held in Boston, Massachusetts, from August 4 to 6.

The official communication denying permission was reportedly received by the Punjab Government on Thursday.

Advertisement

This marks the fourth instance in which a minister or senior functionary from Punjab’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has been denied approval for foreign travel.

Last year, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was not granted clearance to travel to Paris during the Olympics, where he intended to watch a hockey match.

Advertisement

Similarly, Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan was refused permission to visit Kentucky, USA. In 2022, New and Renewable Energy Minister Aman Arora was denied clearance for a proposed visit to Europe aimed at exploring advancements in the hydrogen energy sector.

The invitation to Punjab minister ETO was jointly extended by the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) and the National Legislators' Conference Bharat (NLC Bharat). According to a press release issued by the Punjab Government on July 28, the invitation recogsized his notable contributions to legislative governance and public administration in the state.

The NCSL Legislative Summit 2025 is among the world’s largest gatherings of legislative leaders, staff experts, and policymakers, offering an exceptional platform for learning, networking, and exchanging innovative ideas.

Commenting on the invitation earlier, Harbhajan Singh ETO had stated, “The Summit will provide a platform to connect with legislative peers and policy innovators from across the globe, enabling me to bring back innovative ideas and best practices that can be implemented for the benefit of Punjab.”

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts