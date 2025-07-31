The Centre has declined to grant political clearance to Punjab Power and Public Works Department Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO for his proposed visit to the United States.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader was scheduled to attend the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) Legislative Summit 2025, to be held in Boston, Massachusetts, from August 4 to 6.

The official communication denying permission was reportedly received by the Punjab Government on Thursday.

This marks the fourth instance in which a minister or senior functionary from Punjab’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has been denied approval for foreign travel.

Last year, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was not granted clearance to travel to Paris during the Olympics, where he intended to watch a hockey match.

Similarly, Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan was refused permission to visit Kentucky, USA. In 2022, New and Renewable Energy Minister Aman Arora was denied clearance for a proposed visit to Europe aimed at exploring advancements in the hydrogen energy sector.

The invitation to Punjab minister ETO was jointly extended by the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) and the National Legislators' Conference Bharat (NLC Bharat). According to a press release issued by the Punjab Government on July 28, the invitation recogsized his notable contributions to legislative governance and public administration in the state.

The NCSL Legislative Summit 2025 is among the world’s largest gatherings of legislative leaders, staff experts, and policymakers, offering an exceptional platform for learning, networking, and exchanging innovative ideas.

Commenting on the invitation earlier, Harbhajan Singh ETO had stated, “The Summit will provide a platform to connect with legislative peers and policy innovators from across the globe, enabling me to bring back innovative ideas and best practices that can be implemented for the benefit of Punjab.”