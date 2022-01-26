Modi govt destroying federal structure: Rajni Patil

Chandigarh, January 25
Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra and in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Congress, Rajni Patil, accused Narendra Modi and his government of attempting to destroy the federal structure of the country and also of giving step-motherly treatment to Punjab.
Addressing the media here at Punjab Congress Headquarters, Patil said: “Modi’s move to increase the jurisdiction of the BSF from 15 km to 50 km in Punjab was an attempt to destroy the federal structure.” she said. —
