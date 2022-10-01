Centre expresses concern over air quality management by Punjab

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 30

Expressing “concern and dissatisfaction” over “poor implementation” of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) action plan by Punjab in taking concrete steps on the ground for air quality management, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav today asked the CAQM to invoke statutory powers to take strict action against defaulters.

At a review meeting on measures and actions planned towards abatement of air pollution by stakeholders in the NCR and adjoining areas in the wake of poor air quality conditions, generally prevailing during the period between October-January every year, Yadav pointed that the Punjab Government had not planned adequately for management of almost 5.75 million tonnes of stubble.

“It is a huge gap and is likely to have an adverse impact on the air quality in Delhi and NCR region,” he said. Officials said states have been directed to closely monitor and implement the action plan submitted to the CAQM.

The CAQM chairman also emphasised the need for time-bound implementation of the action plan, “particularly by Punjab”, they added.

Directing for timely and effective implementation of various components of the detailed plan of actions developed by the NCR states and Punjab pursuant to CAQM framework and directions on management of paddy stubble burning, the Environment Secretary called upon Punjab to expand the coverage of area under bio-decomposer through proactive action “especially since a very marginal increase had been proposed in the coverage of area under bio-decomposer form 7500 acres in 2021 to merely 8000 acres in 2022”.

Yadav impressed upon key sectors that contribute to air pollution and are critical in the ensuing three-four months period. He emphasised that source of air pollution such as stubble-burning, open biomass/ municipal solid waste burning, industrial emissions and particulate matter/dust emissions from construction/demolition activities and roads/open areas were directed to be focused for concerted preventive and mitigative actions,” officials said.

