Centre falsely implicating AAP men: CM

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, April 16

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders — led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann — have come out strongly in support of their party’s beleaguered national convener Arvind Kejriwal having questioned by the CBI in the alleged liquor scam.

Mann, accompanying Kejriwal all the way from his residence to the CBI headquarters, said the cadre had stood behind CM Arvind Kejriwal. The summon wouldn’t stifle Kejriwal’s voice, Mann said.

He added that the more the BJP tries to subdue Kejriwal’s voice, the louder it would become. “We don’t fear arrest, jail is not a new place for us, we are not leftovers of other parties. We have stemmed from the movement. We are honest people, let them do whatever they want,” he stated.

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi a dictator, Mann said Modi feared AAP, therefore, he wanted to finish the party by sending senior leaders of the party to jail. “The CBI’s questioning of Kejriwal is a step towards sending him in jail to finish the party because Modi fears AAP. Instead of answering corruption allegations against himself, PM Modi is falsely implicating AAP leaders for doing developmental work for the people,” said Bhagwant Mann while protesting outside the CBI headquarters.

Mann also said the PM didn’t let the opposition leaders ask questions in Parliament, about an industrialist, who was close to the union government.

Mann further added that no liquor scam existed in the now scrapped excise policy of the Delhi Government. “The same excise policy has increased the excise revenue in Punjab by 41.41 percent.

Meanwhile, several Punjab ministers Aman Arora, Harjot Bains, Gurmeet Hayer and Bram Shankar Jimpa were detained by the Delhi Police while they were protesting outside the CBI headquarters. Punjab Deputy Speaker Jai Kishan Singh Rouri was also detained. The AAP leaders were taken to Najafgarg police station in Delhi. However, Punjab CM and Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan had been spared by the police. The detained leaders were later released.