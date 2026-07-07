Centre has referred ‘Satluj’ issue to review committee, claims Punjab BJP chief Kewal Dhillon

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has constituted a three-member committee to review the circumstances behind the removal of the Punjabi film ‘Satluj’ from an OTT platform, Punjab BJP chief Kewal Dhillon has said.

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The BJP is facing criticism for the ban as social media posts blamed BJP minister Ravneet Bittu for IT. Bittu has not responded to the allegations.

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The film shows the assassination of Congress leader Beant Singh, Bittu’s grandfather. The film accuses the Punjab Police and the then Congress government of extra-judicial killings.

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Dhillon said the Centre had acted on an appeal submitted by him on Monday.

The film, directed by Honey Trehan and based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Khalra, was taken off ZEE5 on Sunday evening, two days after its release, following objections from the I&B Ministry that it had not completed the censor board certification process before streaming.

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Welcoming the Centre's decision, Dhillon said Punjab's cinema and its artistes represented the voice, history and cultural identity of the state's people. He said serious concerns raised by members of the Punjabi film industry and the public over the manner of the film's removal had prompted him to raise the issue.

"I welcome the Centre's prompt decision to refer the issue to a review committee. Due process, transparency and respect for Punjab's cultural and creative voices must always go hand in hand," Dhillon said, adding that he remained committed to standing with Punjab's artistes and the people of the state on the issue.

Dhillon said that while the rule of law must be upheld, the genuine concerns of Punjab's film fraternity and the wider public deserved a fair and objective hearing. He said the Punjab BJP would continue to engage constructively with all stakeholders to ensure an expeditious and just resolution.

Ministry officials had earlier said the film, previously titled ‘Punjab ’95’, lacked the certification and that its makers had changed the title and released it on OTT without seeking clearance, in alleged violation of the IT Rules. The Central Board of Film Certification had recommended 127 cuts, which the makers had refused to comply with.