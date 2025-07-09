Centre holds SYL resolution talks with Punjab CM Mann, Haryana CM Saini

Ahead of the apex court’s August 13 deadline to resolve the vexed Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal dispute between Punjab and Haryana, Jal Shakti minister CR Patil began talks with the chief ministers of both states at 4 pm on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The meeting saw Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini in attendance, accompanied by their respective chief secretaries and water resources officials.

The meeting is underway at Shram Shakti Bhavan which houses the office of Jal Shakti ministry.

Advertisement

Centre writes to Punjab, Haryana CMs for July talks to end SYL dispute

Ministry officials ahead of the meeting said they were making every possible effort to resolve the decades-old Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue of water sharing between Punjab and Haryana governments and had earlier sought the convenience of the chief ministers of both states to discuss the issue.

Advertisement

Union Jal Shakti Ministry has written to Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann for a meeting and mediation talks as exclusively reported by The Tribune were likely around July 10 in Delhi.

Top sources today told The Tribune that CR Patil took the initiative to hold an arbitration between the two states after previous rounds of talks held by his predecessor Gajendra Singh Shekhawat failed.

The Supreme Court in May this year again directed Punjab and Haryana to cooperate with the Centre to resolve the matter. The apex court had earlier appointed Jal Shakti Minister as chief arbiter in the issue asking him to play a proactive role rather than be just a “mute spectator.”

The issue pertains to the construction of a 214 km SYL canal of which 122 km was to be constructed in Punjab and 92 km in Haryana.

While Haryana had completed the construction on its side, Punjab had shelved the project in 1982. The issue dates back to 1981 when a water sharing agreement between the two states came into being and SYL Canal Link was proposed for water sharing.

In January 2002, SC ruled in favour of Haryana and asked Punjab to construct the canal.

Punjab assembly in 2004 passed a law to terminate the 1981 agreement but in 2016, the Supreme Court struck down that law.

The matter has since lingered in the highest court which has now said it will hear the same on August 13 if Punjab and Haryana, under Centre’s mediation, are unable to reach a solution.

After the Centre led talks in January 2023, Bhagwant Mann had said Punjab does not have even a single drop of water to share and hence cannot build a canal.

Mann had also suggested the SYL nomenclature be changed to YSL to save the Sutlej, which, he said, “had been reduced to a mere nullah.”

“If Yamuna can go to Shahdara why can’t it go to Rohtak?” Mann had then argued that over 78 percent of Punjab’s 150 blocks were in the dark zone with even the ground water drying up.

Haryana has consistently sought its share of fair waters under the agreement.

Haryana government sources say that as per the Centre’s March 24, 1976 orders, 3.5 MAF (million acre feet) of water was allocated to Haryana out of the surplus water of Ravi-Beas but due to an incomplete SYL canal Haryana was receiving 1.62 MAF.

Punjab is illegally using 1.9 MAF of water from Haryana’s share by not completing the SYL canal in its region—is what the Haryana government says.

All about the SYL dispute