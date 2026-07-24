Centre invoked NSA to gag students: Warring

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today condemned the PM Narendra Modi-led government to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against the peacefully protesting students at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

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“Does the Centre consider students a threat to national security? They are merely seeking accountability against the recurring paper leaks, including the NEET exam,” he said.

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Instead of listening to the voices of dissent, the Centre was trying to gag them, he said, adding that the Centre will have to bear the consequences if it tries to end the peaceful protest with the use of force.