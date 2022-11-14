Centre lauds Punjab Government for health sector initiatives

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 13

The Government of India has hailed the state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for taking several pathbreaking initiatives to provide quality healthcare facilities to people in Punjab. The GoI regularly monitors the progress of National Health Mission in the states through different mechanisms.

The most important mechanism is Common Review Mission (CRM) undertaken every year. Under the CRM, a team comprising government officials, public health experts, representative of development partners and civil society organisations undertake field visits in different states.

The focus of the CRM is to assess the implementation of the programmes from the perspective of citizens. The 15th CRM team comprising 16 members, under the leadership of Dr A Raghu, Deputy Director General, AYUSH, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GoI, had visited Ferozepur and Ropar districts between November 4 and 11.

