Centre lauds Punjab Government for health sector initiatives

Chandigarh, November 13
The Government of India has hailed the state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for taking several pathbreaking initiatives to provide quality healthcare facilities to people in Punjab. The GoI regularly monitors the progress of National Health Mission in the states through different mechanisms.
The most important mechanism is Common Review Mission (CRM) undertaken every year. Under the CRM, a team comprising government officials, public health experts, representative of development partners and civil society organisations undertake field visits in different states.
The focus of the CRM is to assess the implementation of the programmes from the perspective of citizens. The 15th CRM team comprising 16 members, under the leadership of Dr A Raghu, Deputy Director General, AYUSH, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GoI, had visited Ferozepur and Ropar districts between November 4 and 11.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit
Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...
India’s G20 presidency to centre around theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: PM Modi
India will officially assume the G20 presidency from Decembe...
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 businessmen in connection with money-laundering probe into Delhi Excise policy
The 2 are currently in jail after the CBI arrested them in t...
Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected
The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts also re...
Air quality in Delhi remains very poor
The Air Quality Index at 9am is 309