Centre notifies appointment of HC Judge

The Centre on Monday notified the appointment of judicial officer Ramesh Kumari as Additional Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Ramesh Kumari to be an Additional Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court from the date she assumes charge of her office till June 9, 2027, the date of her superannuation on attaining the age of 62 years,” a Department of Justice notification read.

The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai had on August 7 recommended Ramesh Kumari’s name for appointment as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.