Centre notifies appointment of six additional judges of Punjab and Haryana HC as permanent judges

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 27

The Centre on Thursday notified the appointment of six additional judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court as permanent.

The Judges made permanent are Justice Vikas Bahl, Justice Vikas Suri, Justice Sandeep Moudgil, Justice Vinod Sharma Bhardwaj, Justice Pankaj Jain and Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi.

When Sandeep Moudgil hung up his boots following an injury after representing the State of Haryana in national cricket tournaments conducted by the BCCI and the country in NKP Salvey Trophy, little did he realise that he would be playing another meaningful innings. The notification making him, and the other Judges, permanent came less than a month after the Supreme Court collegium passed a resolution recommending the same.

In a related development, the Central government also notified the transfer of Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma from Patna High Court to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, increasing the total strength of Judges to 67 against the sanctioned strength of 85.

The strength will, however, register a dip with seven permanent judges retiring this year after attaining the age of superannuation. The Judges scheduled to retire are Justice Harinder Singh Sidhu, Justice Sudhir Mittal, Justice Ashok Kumar Verma, Justice Jaishree Thakur, Justice HS Madan, Justice BS Walia and Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill.

Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha will also retire this year in October, if not elevated to the Supreme Court. Justice Augustine George Masih’s name has also been cleared for elevation as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, while Justice M S Ramachandra Rao’s name has been recommended for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.