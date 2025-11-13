DT
Centre okays Ferozepur-Patti rail link, state asked to acquire land

Centre okays Ferozepur-Patti rail link, state asked to acquire land

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:07 AM Nov 13, 2025 IST
Days after approving the Mohali-Rajpura railway link, the Union Ministry of Railways has approved the 25.72 km-long Ferozepur-Patti rail line project. It is estimated to cost Rs 764.19 crore.

The ministry has urged Punjab Chief Secretary KAP Sinha to expedite land acquisition, having already sent a formal request on October 28.

The new rail link will cut the distance between Ferozepur and Amritsar from 196 km to about 100 km and reduce the Jammu-Ferozepur-Fazilka-Mumbai corridor by 236 km. It will serve as a strategic and economic connector between Punjab’s Malwa and Majha regions, improving regional mobility and logistics, said Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu.

The rail line will link the Jalandhar-Ferozepur and Patti-Khemkaran routes, providing a direct alternative near the International Border. Bittu credited the Narendra Modi-led NDA government for sanctioning the project.

