Centre releases Rs 110 crore under SC scholarship plan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 10

The Centre has released around Rs 110 crore under the SC Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme to Punjab.

The PFMS portal of the Centre, instead of lifting 40 per cent state’s share, deducted the entire 100 per cent amount of Rs 214 crore from state’s funds for 2022-23

The amount is part of the scholarship that had been erroneously deducted by the Centre from the state’s funds due to a technical glitch in the transfer of scholarship money to the accounts of around 66,000 students. The Public Financial Management System (PFMS) portal of the Centre, instead of lifting 40 per cent state’s share, deducted the entire 100 per cent amount of Rs 214 crore from state’s funds for 2022-23.

Officials said the intimation had been given to the state’s Finance Department. The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment is yet to get money. Another Rs 16 crore is yet to be released.

Since February, the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has flagged the issue with the Centre.

Under the new SC Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme started in 2020-21, the Centre and the state share the burden in the 60:40 ratio. The state has to release its 40 per cent share (amounting to Rs 85 crore) before the Centre releases its 60 per cent share. The scholarship amount is then credited to the students’ accounts.

In 2020-21, the Centre restarted the scholarship scheme with a sharing ratio of 60:40 between the Centre and the state. Prior to 2016-17, the scholarship revenue was contributed by the Centre and the state in 90:10 ratio. The Centre did not provide any funds from 2017-18 to 2019-20.