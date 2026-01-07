Centre reviews Pb, Raj plans on air pollution in NCR

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav today chaired a review meeting of action plans submitted by Rajasthan and Punjab to address air pollution impacting Delhi-NCR.

It was the fifth meeting in a series of reviews being held by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The minister said reviews of state action plans would be conducted every month at the ministerial level.

During the review of Punjab’s plan, the minister said all crop residue management machines must be used effectively. He asked for standard operating procedures to certify machines.

The use of pelletisation plants, thermal power plants, brick kilns and compressed biogas plants for managing crop residue was discussed, along with drone-based monitoring to check stubble burning.