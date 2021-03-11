Centre sanctions Rs 1.25 cr for plant clinic in Moga

Tribune News Service

Moga, May 8

The Union Government has sanctioned a project to set-up a plant clinic at Duneke village in Moga district to provide diagnostic services to farmers about plant and soil health problems, officials of the state Agriculture Department revealed here today.

This will be the first state-of-art plant clinic in the agrarian state. Presently, the only plant clinic functional in the state is on the Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) campus in Ludhiana, which caters to thousands of farmers every year.

Dr Jaswinder Singh Brar, plant protection officer, Moga, said, “A plant clinic refers to a place where farmers are apprised about nature and identification of plant diseases and its remedial measures. A team of multi-disciplinary expert scientists of entomology, agronomy, plant pathology, soil science and animal science will be deputed at the plant clinic once it becomes operational.”