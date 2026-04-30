Centre, state coordination need of the hour: Bittu

After visiting a blast site near Shambhu today, Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu said post-Operation Sindoor, Pakistan had been trying hard to push drugs and arms into the state. “Thus, it is the need of the hour for close coordination between central and state agencies,” he said.

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To improve internal security, Bittu said, “Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann should work closely with the Centre, especially Home Minister Amit Shah.” “At present, 173 CCTV cameras have already been installed in the Punjab region of the Ambala Division. Special attention will be paid at vulnerable sections of the corridor," he said.

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