Centre, state must join hands for crop residue management, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 20

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday flagged the case of immediate release of the pending share of taxes and rural development fund (RDF) before the Union Environment Minister for making Punjab a frontrunner state in the country.

The Chief Minister (CM), while addressing a workshop for the effective paddy straw management here today, underscored the need for financial sustainability of the states to contribute to the socio-economic growth of the country.

The CM sought the intervention of the Union Environment Minister, Bhupinder Yadav, to raise the issue at the appropriate forum. Describing paddy straw as an asset, he underlined the need for developing a sustainable mechanism for its management in order to end the crop-residue burning menace.

Mann said, “It is a long-pending issue of the entire northern region but farmers lack any viable mechanism to manage crop residue.

Farmers don’t want to burn the stubble as at first, their families have to bear the brunt of the menace.” He said, “The Union and state governments have to join hands by preparing a mutual action plan to combat the menace by ensuring procurement of stubble.”

Citing an example of Verbio Company, Mann said this firm managed stubble on 47,000 acres and should be further encouraged in its task. The CM said the state government had taken responsibility for assured remuneration for all crops. The CM also said farmers need to adopt allied farming activities.

#bhagwant mann #Environment #Mohali