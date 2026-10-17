Centre targeting Punjab, drug problem not that severe: Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said Punjab did not have as much of a drug problem as it was made out to have, accusing the BJP-led Centre of deliberately defaming the state instead of checking the supply of drugs through Gujarat’s ports. He also asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take responsibility for the seizure of 3,000 kg of synthetic drugs at Kandla port.

Addressing a high-level meeting of Cabinet colleagues and top police officials at the Punjab Police Academy in Phillaur to review the state’s anti-drug campaign, ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’, Mann said, “Nasha hai nahi etthe, badnaam hi zyada kita hoyea (There isn’t as much of a drug problem as Punjab has been defamed for). It is similar to stubble burning, with Punjab being singled out for the resultant pollution even though farm fires also occur in Haryana, Rajasthan and UP.”

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The CM asked how Punjab could be blamed for the drug menace when the Centre-controlled BSF had jurisdiction up to 50 km from the Pakistan border.

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The remarks came a day after Punjab witnessed a statewide bandh over the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa and in the wake of Shah raising questions on the state’s intent to fight the drug menace.

The CM exhorted the state police to discharge their duties diligently to ensure justice to the people and bring back the Punjab of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s times. He said the state government was strengthening the police force by providing new vehicles and modern equipment to intensify the fight against drugs.

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In a post on X on Friday, Shah said the Centre would seek response from the Mann government on the Jhota murder and the recent death of Gulzar Singh, a daily-wager from Sangrur.

“Amit Shah, you should have consulted your advisers before speaking about me. The BSF has jurisdiction over a 50-km range... 3,000 kg of ‘chitta’ is being seized at the Kandla port in Gujarat. Before blaming Bhagwant Mann, take responsibility for your own duties. Do not simply copy-paste tweets drafted for your sycophants,” Mann said in a post on X. He said the state had developed its own anti-drone system, for which the Centre “had not given it a penny”. “And you blame us? Punjab has fallen and risen many times,” he said.

On the Jhota murder, Mann said strict action would be taken against the culprits. “Whoever is involved in the murder conspiracy will also be strictly punished. The Mansa incident is very unfortunate. In the fight against drugs, some activists also face difficulties,” he said.