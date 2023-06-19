Centre to help women stuck in Gulf : Meghwal

Jalandhar, June 18
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal here today said the Central government was serious on the issue of women stuck in Gulf countries due to illegal trafficking.
Addressing a media event on the achievements of the Modi government at the Centre, the minister said the BJP had always taken up the issue of Indians in distress in any country.
Meghwal said, “Wherever Indians are in a crisis, the government has always rescued them and brought them back.” The minister said this in response to a query on whether the Centre would provide assistance if the issue needed to be taken up at an international level.
While MP Vikramjit Sahney had initiated rescue operations for the women stuck in Oman, he had also taken up the issue with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Sahney also demanded a strict action against illegal agents with the DGP.
Speaking on nine years of the Modi government, Meghwal said the Centre had worked to ensure an increase in monetary benefits of various welfare schemes.
He said new AIIMS, hospitals, universities, colleges, industries, food parks, national highways, bridges, many corridors and tunnels had been built and Vande Bharat trains had also been started. The minister also reviewed development works at Jalandhar railway station during his visit.
