Centre to train heavy equipment operators to come up at Doraha

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 30

To generate skill-based employment in the country and overseas, the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has initiated a process to set up the “International Heavy Equipment Operator and Technician Training Institute” on 26 acres at Doraha in Ludhiana. The land has been given free of cost to the Centre by the state government.

The proposed institute will incur an investment of Rs 15 crore as initial capital and Rs 31 crore running cost per annum along with a one-time international road transport union fee of Rs 1.25 crore.

The proposed institute will train and certify 3,600 students annually as internationally qualified heavy equipment operators and technicians for excavators, compactors, cranes, crushers, concrete mixers and loaders.

Students having a minimum Class X qualification will be provided quality training, assessment and certification. The institute will also house an international-level licensing centre.