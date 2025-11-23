Centre trying to ‘finish Punjab’, alleges Harpal Cheema in Anandpur Sahib

As the 350th martyrdom anniversary commemorations of Guru Tegh Bahadur began at Anandpur Sahib on Sunday, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led central government, accusing it of systematically undermining Punjab’s rights and institutions.

Addressing a press conference at the Media Centre, Cheema alleged that the Union government was pursuing policies that threatened the federal structure and targeted Punjab’s autonomy. Drawing a historical parallel, he claimed the state was facing a crisis reminiscent of the Mughal era—an era marked by oppression, against which Guru Tegh Bahadur made the ultimate sacrifice.

On the issue of Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, Cheema said the state government strongly opposed the Centre’s move to introduce a Bill in Parliament to appoint a Lieutenant Governor for Chandigarh.

“This is an attempt to snatch Punjab’s capital. The Centre wants full administrative control of Chandigarh, sidelining Punjab’s rightful claim. This is a direct challenge to the people of Punjab, and we will resist it at every level,” he said.

Cheema said the AAP government would mobilise all political parties in Punjab to form a united front against what he termed the Centre’s “coercive takeover attempts”.

He emphasised that the state was prepared for both political and legal battles to safeguard its constitutional and historical rights.

The minister further alleged that the Centre was trying to seize Punjab’s key institutions and strategic assets.

He said the Union government had earlier deployed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to indirectly control the Bhakra Dam, a lifeline for Punjab’s irrigation and power needs.

“This was the first step. Then they targeted Panjab University, Chandigarh, seeking to dilute Punjab’s role and historic connection with the institution. Now they want to take over Chandigarh itself,” Cheema asserted.

He reiterated that these moves were part of a broader pattern aimed at weakening Punjab politically, economically and administratively.

“Punjab has always stood against injustice. Today, when lakhs of devotees have gathered to honour the unparalleled sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the Centre is making moves that challenge our sovereignty and dignity. Punjab will not allow it,” he said.

Reaffirming the state government’s commitment, Cheema said Punjab would defend its rights with full force, declaring that the people would not tolerate any attempt to “finish Punjab”.