DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Centre trying to ‘finish Punjab’, alleges Harpal Cheema in Anandpur Sahib

Centre trying to ‘finish Punjab’, alleges Harpal Cheema in Anandpur Sahib

Cheema says Union government used CISF deployment at BBMB to gain indirect control of Bhakra Dam

article_Author
Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Anandpur Sahib, Updated At : 12:34 PM Nov 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema addresses the media at Sri Anandpur Sahib. Tribune Photo: Pardeep Tewari
Advertisement

As the 350th martyrdom anniversary commemorations of Guru Tegh Bahadur began at Anandpur Sahib on Sunday, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led central government, accusing it of systematically undermining Punjab’s rights and institutions.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference at the Media Centre, Cheema alleged that the Union government was pursuing policies that threatened the federal structure and targeted Punjab’s autonomy. Drawing a historical parallel, he claimed the state was facing a crisis reminiscent of the Mughal era—an era marked by oppression, against which Guru Tegh Bahadur made the ultimate sacrifice.

Advertisement

On the issue of Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, Cheema said the state government strongly opposed the Centre’s move to introduce a Bill in Parliament to appoint a Lieutenant Governor for Chandigarh.

Advertisement

“This is an attempt to snatch Punjab’s capital. The Centre wants full administrative control of Chandigarh, sidelining Punjab’s rightful claim. This is a direct challenge to the people of Punjab, and we will resist it at every level,” he said.

Cheema said the AAP government would mobilise all political parties in Punjab to form a united front against what he termed the Centre’s “coercive takeover attempts”.

Advertisement

He emphasised that the state was prepared for both political and legal battles to safeguard its constitutional and historical rights.

The minister further alleged that the Centre was trying to seize Punjab’s key institutions and strategic assets.

He said the Union government had earlier deployed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to indirectly control the Bhakra Dam, a lifeline for Punjab’s irrigation and power needs.

“This was the first step. Then they targeted Panjab University, Chandigarh, seeking to dilute Punjab’s role and historic connection with the institution. Now they want to take over Chandigarh itself,” Cheema asserted.

He reiterated that these moves were part of a broader pattern aimed at weakening Punjab politically, economically and administratively.

“Punjab has always stood against injustice. Today, when lakhs of devotees have gathered to honour the unparalleled sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the Centre is making moves that challenge our sovereignty and dignity. Punjab will not allow it,” he said.

Reaffirming the state government’s commitment, Cheema said Punjab would defend its rights with full force, declaring that the people would not tolerate any attempt to “finish Punjab”.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts