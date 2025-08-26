Centre trying to stop free ration to 55L people: CM

CM Bhagwant Mann has accused the Centre of hatching a “conspiracy” to stop the free ration being provided to 55 lakh people in the state. Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Joshi has denied this charge, saying he did not know why the Punjab CM was making these false claims.

Advertisement

In an open letter to the people of Punjab, Mann has said the Centre was discriminating against the people of the state. “After they have stolen votes of people affiliated to other political parties, they now want to steal your ration, but I will not let the BJP do this,” he has said.

Mann reiterated in the letter that the Centre has issued an order that the free ration being provided to 55 lakh people of the state will be stopped. He said 1.53 crore people are getting ration in Punjab, but the BJP government has decided to end this facility to 55 lakh people. “If it were to happen, one out of every three poor families will stop getting ration. This is not just a government decision, it is a direct attack on the poor, labourers, farmers and common families of Punjab,” reads the letter.

Advertisement

Reacting, Joshi said, “Many poor families are still outside the scheme and without ration cards. The Punjab Government can clean the system and include real beneficiaries, but it refuses to act. ”