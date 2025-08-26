DT
Home / Punjab / Centre trying to stop free ration to 55L people: CM

Centre trying to stop free ration to 55L people: CM

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:58 AM Aug 26, 2025 IST
CM Bhagwant Mann has accused the Centre of hatching a “conspiracy” to stop the free ration being provided to 55 lakh people in the state. Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Joshi has denied this charge, saying he did not know why the Punjab CM was making these false claims.

In an open letter to the people of Punjab, Mann has said the Centre was discriminating against the people of the state. “After they have stolen votes of people affiliated to other political parties, they now want to steal your ration, but I will not let the BJP do this,” he has said.

Mann reiterated in the letter that the Centre has issued an order that the free ration being provided to 55 lakh people of the state will be stopped. He said 1.53 crore people are getting ration in Punjab, but the BJP government has decided to end this facility to 55 lakh people. “If it were to happen, one out of every three poor families will stop getting ration. This is not just a government decision, it is a direct attack on the poor, labourers, farmers and common families of Punjab,” reads the letter.

Reacting, Joshi said, “Many poor families are still outside the scheme and without ration cards. The Punjab Government can clean the system and include real beneficiaries, but it refuses to act. ”

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

