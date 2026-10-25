Centre trying to stop tirath scheme: Kejriwal questions NHRC move to inspect buses

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal alleged an attempt was being made to obstruct the Bhagwant Mann government’s pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens. He asked why the rights body had inspected pilgrimage buses for the first time and whether similar checks had ever been carried out on state-run buses elsewhere in the country.

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The NHRC, however, refuted the political bias claims, citing passenger safety standards set by the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT). It said it took note of complaints alleging safety violations in sleeper buses deployed by the state.

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In a post on X, Kejriwal said, “The NHRC has inspected buses for the first time in its history. Which buses? The super deluxe buses taking people from Punjab on tirath yatra.” Referring to the NHRC’s observations, he said, “What shortcomings did it find? Questions such as why there is a partition between the driver and passengers. Did the NHRC inspect UP roadways buses? No. Did it inspect buses operated by any other state’s roadways? No.”

Kejriwal further asked, “PM Modi, why are you so determined to stop elderly people from undertaking tirath yatra? Why do you want to invite the curses of the elderly?”

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Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said, “Gen Z was put behind bars for hoisting the Tricolour, but the rights commission remained silent. Pellet guns were fired at students, yet the commission said nothing.” In a post on X, NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo said, “We haven’t yet launched an investigation into the commissions you (Kejriwal) are getting from running these buses.”