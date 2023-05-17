Centre’s approval to produce fertiliser with stubble, dung

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, May 16

The Government of India has accepted a research-based project of making organic fertiliser using paddy stubble and animal dung. The concept has been introduced by Fazilka engineer and progressive farmer Sanjeev Nagpal. The government has also issued a licence to Nagpal to sell the organic fertiliser at a subsidised price of Rs 2 per kg.

Principal Scientist, Department of Agriculture Research and Education, Government of India, Dr Navendu Gupta, who came from Delhi, announced this during a meeting with farmers here today.

He said Nagpal had been working on the project from past one decade. The government was planning to introduce the project in villages of Fazilka district, he added.

Sanjeev Nagpal said organic fertiliser contained 90 per cent paddy stubble and 10 per cent animal dung. By promoting the use of this fertiliser, the government could also check stubble burning, he added.