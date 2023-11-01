Centre's data on road mishaps incorrect: Punjab

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 31

Terming “incorrect” the data pertaining to Punjab in the annual report on ‘Road Accidents in India-2022’ published and released by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) today, the state government has urged the Centre to rectify the same with the correct data.

The Centre’s report has mentioned that 4,756 persons had died in 6,138 road accidents in Punjab in 2022, whereas the state government has recorded 4,578 deaths in 5,968 road mishaps in Punjab in the same year. The latter has claimed that this was less than 4,589 deaths in road accidents reported in the state in 2021.

In a demi-official letter to the MoRTH Deputy Director General, Dinesh Kumar, who is also the Chief Data Officer, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Traffic, Amardeep Singh Rai, has made a request for correcting Punjab’s figures in the report.