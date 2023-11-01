Centre's data on road mishaps incorrect: Punjab

Ludhiana, October 31
Terming “incorrect” the data pertaining to Punjab in the annual report on ‘Road Accidents in India-2022’ published and released by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) today, the state government has urged the Centre to rectify the same with the correct data.
The Centre’s report has mentioned that 4,756 persons had died in 6,138 road accidents in Punjab in 2022, whereas the state government has recorded 4,578 deaths in 5,968 road mishaps in Punjab in the same year. The latter has claimed that this was less than 4,589 deaths in road accidents reported in the state in 2021.
In a demi-official letter to the MoRTH Deputy Director General, Dinesh Kumar, who is also the Chief Data Officer, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Traffic, Amardeep Singh Rai, has made a request for correcting Punjab’s figures in the report.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre seeks info from Apple after Opposition MPs get ‘hack alert’
Slugfest over warning on snoop bid by ‘state-sponsored attac...
File affidavits on steps taken to curb pollution: Supreme Court to 5 states
Laments Delhi situation, blames stubble burning
Last year, road mishaps killed 19 persons every hour in India: Report
Over-speeding accounted for 71.2% of deaths | Not wearing se...
Alert sounded after four suspected encephalitis deaths in Haryana's Nuh district
DC orders inquiry | Health teams deputed