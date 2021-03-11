Centre's policies to blame for inflation: AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has criticised the Centre over rising inflation, blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies for soaring prices of essential commodities.

Speaking to mediapersons, state AAP chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said the BJP government had made life difficult for the common man by constantly adding to their financial burden over the past eight years.

Kang said instead of depositing Rs 15 lakh to the accounts of people, as promised by the BJP before the 2014 polls, they had burdened citizens with 15% rate of inflation. In the past eight years, pulses had become costlier by 50% and veggies by 25-30%. The prices of edible oil too have risen by 90% and petrol, diesel and cooking gas are already burning a hole in people’s pocket.

The condition of public sector undertakings had become pitiable. “PM Modi had promised that by 2022, he would double the income of farmers, but due to his anti-farmer policies, their income has halved. According to a survey, there has been a decline of 30% in the farm income as compared to 2015,” he claimed. Kang urged PM Modi to take concrete steps to lower inflation, claiming the common man was already suffering a lot.