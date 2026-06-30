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Home / Punjab / Century-old gurdwara demolished in Pakistan; Sikh representatives seek action

Century-old gurdwara demolished in Pakistan; Sikh representatives seek action

Gurdwara Singh Sabha is located in Farooqabad in Punjab

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:47 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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A 125-year-old gurdwara in Pakistan was allegedly demolished by miscreants recently.

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Gurdwara Singh Sabha is located in Farooqabad in Punjab. According to media reports, it was demolished on the night of June 24.

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The gurdwara was significant as far as the Singh Sabha Movement is concerned.

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Sikh representatives in Pakistan have accused the government of taking no action following the incident. They say that earlier also, there have been such incidents. They have demanded a strict legal action on this.

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