Punjab CEO launches poll management app

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 11

Spearheading the charge for efficient electoral processes, Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Sibin C, launched the Poll Activity Management System (PAMS) for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in his office today.

It is pertinent to mention that during the Assembly Elections of 2022, the PAMS played a pivotal role in monitoring various poll events such as Party Dispatched, Party Arrived, Mock Poll conducted, Poll Started, Poll Closed, Voters in Queue at 6 pm, Party Dispersed, Party Reached and Material Deposited. This system facilitated real-time monitoring of activities across all polling stations.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha